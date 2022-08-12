Applications open for Tucson business-pitch event

Applications are open for the 2022 IdeaFunding competition co-led by Startup Tucson and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation.
The 25th annual edition of IdeaFunding, Southern Arizona’s largest and longest entrepreneurial conference and pitch competition, will take place on Nov. 3 during the 2022 TENWEST Impact Festival with title sponsorship from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
Learn more or apply online at startuptucson.com.
IdeaFunding application submissions are due Aug. 24. Over $50,000 in prize funding will be awarded to Arizona companies participating in the competition. This year’s event includes a main-stage prize of $25,000 sponsored by UAVenture Capital Fund.
