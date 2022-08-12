 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Applications open for Tucson business-pitch event

IdeaFunding’s business-pitch pitch training helps entrepreneurs present their company cases to investors.

Applications are open for the 2022 IdeaFunding competition co-led by Startup Tucson and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation.

The 25th annual edition of IdeaFunding, Southern Arizona’s largest and longest entrepreneurial conference and pitch competition, will take place on Nov. 3 during the 2022 TENWEST Impact Festival with title sponsorship from the Arizona Commerce Authority.

IdeaFunding application submissions are due Aug. 24. Over $50,000 in prize funding will be awarded to Arizona companies participating in the competition. This year’s event includes a main-stage prize of $25,000 sponsored by UAVenture Capital Fund.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

