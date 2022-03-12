Arizona auto-insurance rates climb as driving rebounds from pandemic

But some consumer advocates say the industry should have given policyholders a much bigger break and ended up pocketing much of that savings from the steep decline in auto losses in 2020.

Insurers should have returned about $30 billion more to policyholders, based on lower losses — including $648 million in Arizona, says a report last August by the Consumer Federation of America and the Center for Economic Justice.

“Since the pandemic, driving has mostly rebounded, but we strongly believe that Arizona consumers and consumers in every state were overcharged by insurers,” said Michael DeLong, research and advocacy associate for the Consumer Federation. “Insurance companies did very, very well and a bunch of them responded to this not by trying to give back premiums but by giving big bonuses to their executives and dividends to their stockholders, and it’s not fair at all.”

The APCI’s Passmore disputed the consumer advocates’ report and said premium relief is no longer warranted amid rapidly rising claims costs.

“They’re still talking about a period of time that existed basically two years ago,” he said. “We’re in a very different time now.”