Arizona regulators take input on coal closures

The Arizona Corporation Commission will hold a series of five virtual town halls next week to take public comment on the impacts of the closure of coal-fired power plants on local communities.

The meetings, which follow in-person town halls held in affected communities including Page, St. Johns and Tuba City, start with a session at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, with additional sessions at 1 p.m. on Aug. 9; at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 10; and at 3 p.m. on Aug. 11.

For detailed information on how to access via Zoom or participate by phone, go to tucne.ws/1l30. For more information by phone, call the ACC Utilities Division toll-free at 1-800-222-7000.

Regulators are trying to soften the economic impact of closures and planned closures of coal-fired power plants including TEP’s Springerville Generating Station in eastern Arizona.