Gas prices rose across Arizona while dropping slightly nationwide, as demand remained slack and oil prices fluctuated, AAA says.

The statewide average gas price jumped about 9 cents in a week to $3.56 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average dropped a penny to $3.42 per gallon.

At this time last year, the average cost of a gallon of regular in Arizona was $3.72.

Sierra Vista had the state's lowest average gas price at $3.31 on Friday, a couple cents less than Tucson which saw its average price increase 9 cents to $3.33.

Scottsdale remained the priciest place to gas up at an average cost of $3.76 per gallon.

