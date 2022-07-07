Baristas at UA-area Starbucks first in Tucson to vote for union

A Starbucks next to the University of Arizona campus is poised to become the first unionized location of the coffee chain in Tucson and the fifth in Arizona.

Baristas at the Starbucks in Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd., voted 11-3 in favor of union representation on Wednesday.

If the vote is certified by the National Labor Relations Board, the workers will join Starbucks Workers United, which is supported by Service Employees International Union affiliate Workers United.

More than 180 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since December, according to Workers United. And in the past year, workers in 327 Starbucks stores across the U.S. have petitioned the NLRB to hold union elections, according to agency records.

Starbucks, which unsuccessfully challenged a successful union vote at a Starbucks in Mesa in February, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A group of 10 Tucson baristas informed Starbucks in April of their intention to hold a union vote in a letter to CEO Howard Schultz that alleged the company had engaged in “union-busting” tactics by the company.

"We are proud to be the first store in Tucson to make this leap, and hope that many more stores will join us in our pursuit of creating a better workplace," Matthew Harrison, a shift supervisor at the Main Gate Square Starbucks and union organizer representing fellow baristas, said in announcing the vote.

Harrison said the company's anti-union tactics were the main driver of the Tucson baristas decision to seek union representation.

"It was their comments on unions and union workers, and just the overall divisiveness that corporate has decided to take over the issue," he said.

While no major workplace issues prompted the union drive, work-hour scheduling and pay have become issues recently, Harrison said, citing high inflation.

Harrison said he hopes Starbucks will voluntarily come to the bargaining table in Tucson, but that remains to be seen given the company's union stance.

"We're really hoping that the company is going to recognize that more and more stores are unionizing and that's not going to slow down," he said.

None of the new unions have begun contract talks with the company to reach collective-bargaining agreements with the company — a process that typically takes a year or more.