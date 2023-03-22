Three Sephora shops will soon open inside Tucson-area Kohl's stores.

The new locations will be among the 250 Sephora openings in Kohl's across the country.

The full-sized Sephora at Kohl’s will be 2,500 square foot with all the amenities of freestanding Sephora locations.

They will be stocked with makeup, skin care, hair and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.

The three local locations will be at 7785 N. Oracle Road, 199 N. Pantano Road and 5850 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive.

A date for opening has not yet been announced but is expected in the next few months.