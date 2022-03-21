Biz tip of the week: Avoid the ditch

During the past week, I heard two similar conversations from two different people. There is a good lesson for business owners in these stories, even though they had nothing to do with business.

One of my friends rides motorcycles for a funeral escort company. He mentioned motor officers from law enforcement agencies occasionally share tips and tricks with them. The best lesson he learned allowed him to maneuver the motorcycle in very tight corners. Usually, he does this at slow speeds and often loses his balance. He was taught to look over his shoulder, directly where he wanted the bike to go. The rest of his body subconsciously maneuvered the bike to where he was looking.

Then I was listening to a podcast. The host used the analogy of driving a car around a corner and beginning to lose control. He said not look toward the ditch or toward oncoming traffic. Instead, focus on the area you want the car to go. If you look at the ditch, chances are you will end up there.

The lesson we can apply to business has to do with perspective. Your perspective forms your opinions. Your opinions control your thoughts, and your thoughts control your actions.