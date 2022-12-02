Burlesque-themed Gay-La to support Tucson's LGBTQIA+ businesses

A burlesque-themed soiree under the stars will be held to support Tucson's LGBTQIA+ business community on Dec. 10.

The Holiday Gay-La is being hosted by the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce for Southern Arizona's LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

Attendees will get to walk a red carpet where professional photographers will be stationed. The evening, at the Tucson Museum of Art from 5 to 10 p.m., will also feature live music, food and drinks.

The lineup includes burlesque performances by Matt Finish, It's Like Candy, and Dahlia De La Nuit. Live music is courtesy of Miss Olivia and the Interlopers.

This is the inaugural Gay-La for the chamber and organizers say it's much needed.

"We can’t deny that the landscape of Arizona requires fortitude, togetherness, and celebration for the community that fuels our local businesses every day," a news release said. "The Gay-La is a celebratory farewell to 2022, as we embrace our community’s values and resilience moving boldly into a New Year. Standing up and out, proud of who we are in the world."

Chamber President Vera Minot added: "Tucson rarely hosts an event that allows us to dust off our top hats and satin gloves, and enjoy a fancy fantasy moment in an environment where we are safe to be authentic. We are happily filling that gap for our Tucson community.”

Tickets are $100 with special rates for students and groups. Sales close Dec. 9.

Launched in the early 1990s as the Tucson Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Chamber of Commerce, the organization served as a private group to provide a place for LGBT business people to gather and find mutual support through networking. Over the years, it grew its mission to include advocacy, education and increased visibility for LGBT business issues within the larger community, according to the organization's website.

By 2005, it changed its name to the Tucson GLBT Chamber of Commerce and opened our doors to straight allies, the website said.

In 2019, the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation came to be as did another name change to Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting the educational goals of LGBT people through scholarships, mentorships and programming.

The funds raised at the event will be used by the chamber to hire a full-time executive director.

Learn more about the chamber at tucsonlgbtchamber.org.