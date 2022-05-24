Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Susan Wenberg: Chiropractor Susan Wenberg, who practiced in Tucson for more than 30 years, has been named the American Chiropractic Association 2022 Chiropractor of the Year. The award recognizes chiropractors and other individuals for their exceptional service, achievement and/or leadership within the chiropractic profession. Throughout her career in private practice and while working within the Veterans Administration Healthcare System, Wenberg, who is now retired, was a strong proponent of chiropractors and other health care providers working collaboratively. Collaborative care was less common in the chiropractic profession when Wenberg graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic in 1988, but through outreach efforts she was able to nurture professional relationships with a variety of other providers.
Frank Schepis: Tucson Ethan Allen Design Consultant, Frank Schepis, received the Platinum Spirit Award given by Ethan Allen Retail, Inc. for the second year in a row. Schepis has shown achievement in sales, the highest level of accomplishment through a commitment to design excellence and superior customer service for the 2021 fiscal year.
Hotel McCoy Tucson: Hotel McCoy Tucson has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. This award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from guests around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months and recognizes Hotel McCoy as one of the top 10% of hotels on the global platform.
