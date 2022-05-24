Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Susan Wenberg: Chiropractor Susan Wenberg, who practiced in Tucson for more than 30 years, has been named the American Chiropractic Association 2022 Chiropractor of the Year. The award recognizes chiropractors and other individuals for their exceptional service, achievement and/or leadership within the chiropractic profession. Throughout her career in private practice and while working within the Veterans Administration Healthcare System, Wenberg, who is now retired, was a strong proponent of chiropractors and other health care providers working collaboratively. Collaborative care was less common in the chiropractic profession when Wenberg graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic in 1988, but through outreach efforts she was able to nurture professional relationships with a variety of other providers.