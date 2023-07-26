Arizona Department of Revenue: Arizona Capitol Times, Best Companies Group and BestCompaniesAZ announced that the Arizona Department of Revenue has earned a spot on the 11th annual list of 2023 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for the second consecutive year. The list is the result of anonymous employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with evaluations of workplace practices, policies, benefits and demographics.

Dr. Lisa Kiser: POCN — a nurse practitioner and physician associate network in the U.S. — is honoring Lisa Kiser DNP, CNM, WHNP, FACNM as the recipient of the 2023 Q2 Community Advocacy Award. The recognition aims to honor and uplift nurse practitioners and physician associates who are making a significant impact on health care while also supporting organizations that advocate for NP/PA community support. As part of this award, POCN makes a donation to the recipient’s organization of choice. Kiser selected the Southside Worker Center run by the Southside Presbyterian Church in Tucson to start a program for women who have migrated to the United States who need to support their families.

Kiser, who also recently received the Arizona American Association of Nurse Practitioners State Award for Excellence, brings a wealth of experience to her roles as a certified nurse-midwife, a women’s health nurse practitioner, and as an assistant clinical professor at the University of Arizona College of Nursing. She has made significant strides in improving access to health care for uninsured or underinsured women. Additionally, she is a volunteer provider at a free clinic and migrant welcome center, providing essential health care support to immigrant communities.

Aaron Rottenstein: Aaron Rottenstein with UBS in Tucson recently received an honorable mention for the Emerging Impact Award in the 2023 Invest in Others Awards. The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes financial advisors who are making a difference with charities across the country and around the world. In addition to being recognized for his leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration and impact and through his commitment of time, talent and resources, Social Venture Partners International will receive a $2,000 donation from Invest in Others in recognition of Rottenstein’s charitable work.