Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona earned several strong marks in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking. The UA is tied for No. 105 overall and tied for No. 48 among public universities. The university ranks No. 11 among all colleges and universities that are designated as Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

The university’s undergraduate program for management information systems maintained its position (No. 5 overall, No. 3 among public universities). The UA also earned strong scores for its undergraduate programs in accounting (tied No. 20) and entrepreneurship (tied No. 21). The Eller College of Management is tied for No. 30 in U.S News’ overall ranking of the nation’s best business programs.

The UA tied for No. 29 overall in nursing, tied for No. 54 overall in computer science, tied for No. 54 in engineering, tied for No. 67 in the Best Colleges for Veterans list and was No. 75 on the list of A+ Schools for B Students.

On the publication’s annual Best Graduate Schools list, U.S. News ranked the Eller College of Management’s management information systems program No. 1 among public universities and No. 3 overall. University of Arizona’s geology program rose to No. 2 overall.

Barker Contracting, Inc.: Barker Contracting Project Director Riley Rasmussen was selected as one of the 20 Top Young Professionals by Engineering News Record, Southwest Contractor. The award honors 20 individuals under 40 in each of ENR’s 10 regions who have shown exceptional leadership and service throughout their careers. Winners are automatically entered into the national round of judging for the ENR’s National Award for Top 20 under 40.

Pima Community College: Pima Community College has been named the fifth Best Employer To Work For in Arizona in Forbes’ 2022 list of the best employers in the country. The list was compiled by anonymously surveying employees working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Respondents were also asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.