University of Arizona: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management announced its accounting and business programs have received AACSB International accreditation for another five years. The college is among a short list of others that received this extension.

For more than 100 years, AACSB accreditation been considered the gold standard of business education. Only 981 institutions in 60 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business and 194 institutions hold supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

The University of Arizona Eller College of Management is among just 36 business schools that have extended their global accreditation in business and 11 that have extended their global accreditation in accounting this year.

Pima Community College: Sara Haghighi, refugee education program manager at Pima Community College’s Adult Basic Education for College and Career, has received an award for Outstanding Local Excellence in Advocacy by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, a national organization dedicated to advancing the field of adult literacy.

Over the past year, Haghighi has met with state legislators to raise awareness about adult education.

Haghighi has been an instructional manager in the Pima Community College ABECC program for more than three years, overseeing the Refugee Education Program. She served as the COABE 2021 Arizona State Advocate for Adult Education Fellow, which prepared her to advocate for adult education programs at the state and national level. She then mentored multiple advocate fellows from outside Arizona so they could become advocates in their states.

Haghighi helped to develop — and now co-hosts — COABE’s Advocast, an adult education advocacy podcast to raise awareness about the issues that matter to the adult education community and showcase student success.

Ethan Allen: Tucson Ethan Allen Design Consultant, Frank Schepis, received the Platinum Spirit Award given by Ethan Allen Retail, Inc for the third year in a row. This award signifies a career milestone for Schepis. He has shown achievement in sales, the highest level of accomplishment through a commitment to design excellence and superior customer service for the 2022 fiscal year.