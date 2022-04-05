Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Lisa Nutt: The Tucson Association of Realtors has named Lisa Nutt, an agent affiliated with the Williams Centre office of Coldwell Banker Realty, the 2021 Realtor of the Year. The association also presented Nutt with the 2021 Committee of the Year award for her service as chair of the Housing Opportunities Committee of TAR.

University of Arizona: U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 Best Graduate School Rankings, with the University of Arizona Eller College of Management holding on to some of 2022’s rankings, jumping up the list in multiple categories and ranking No. 3 for its Master’s in Management Information Systems program, coming in at No. 1 among public institutions. The UA Eller College of Management ranked No. 47 (up from No. 64 in 2022’s rankings) under the Full-Time MBA category and No. 43 in the Evening MBA category, up from No. 51 last year. Additional specialty categories in which Eller ranked include No. 31 in Business Analytics, No. 23 in Entrepreneurship and No. 38 in Economics.

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital: Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital has earned national recognition as meeting the guidelines for treatment of serious stroke events. The Primary Plus Stroke Center Certification, granted by the accrediting agency DNV, recognizes hospitals that have met the specific metrics affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical problems from diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation and education. Primary Stroke Plus Certification means that Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital goes beyond the requirements of a primary stroke center, with the addition of training, equipment, experience, and personnel for performing thrombectomies and post-care for the treatment of acute ischemic strokes. Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital also offers an extensive inpatient rehabilitation program to provide and care for stroke patients through the entire treatment plan.

Submit items to business@tucson.com' please use 'Biz Awards' in the email subject line.

