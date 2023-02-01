Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

The Town of Oro Valley: The Town of Oro Valley’s Adopt-A-Roadway/Trail program website has been awarded a Flag Forward award by Cartegraph, a leader in infrastructure asset management software.

In November 2021, the Town of Oro Valley launched a new website for the Town’s Adopt-A-Road/Trail programs, designed to save volunteers time and alleviate wait times with several new improvements. The website allows volunteers to check the availability of roads and trails, fill out paperwork and watch training videos online, rather than coming to Town buildings.

The Flag Forward awards are handpicked by the Cartegraph CEO and are intended to recognize government organizations that are creating more efficient, responsive and sustainable communities through smart infrastructure management.

Southwest Folklife Alliance: The Southwest Folklife Alliance has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The funds will support the annual Tucson Meet Yourself Folklife Festival, celebrating its 50th year in 2023. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

Tucson Meet Yourself showcases food from nearly 60 cultural ethnicities and communities as well as live music, dance and folk arts from more than 150 artists. The festival has long been celebrated for bringing together regional artists and audiences.

Rob Hoyle: Rob Hoyle, Chief Information Officer for Vantage West Credit Union, has been selected as a finalist for the Arizona CIO of the Year ORBIE award in the nonprofit/public sector category

The Arizona CIO ORBIE Awards honor chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. CIOs are recognized in multiple categories, based on the size and scope of their organization and responsibilities. Hoyle was selected in the nonprofit/public sector category not only for the technological enhancements he has led but for his unique approach to technology as a strategic driver for business growth rather than just as an internal service department.

Hoyle joined Vantage West in August 2021 and leads the credit union’s technology, business intelligence, programming, digital banking, and application development teams. Previously, he was CIO at Credit Union of America in Wichita, Kansas.