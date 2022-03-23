Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Long Realty: Associate Broker Jennifer Anderson, with Long’s Houghton/Southeast/Vail office, took home the company’s Samuel H. Woods Community Service Award, which recognizes a sales associate or employee who best exemplifies a commitment to community involvement and “service above self” while inspiring others to do the same. Winning the company’s Barrington L. Long Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 was Sue Brooks, a sales agent with the Foothills office. The honor is presented to a Long Realty associate whose life and character have made a significant and lasting impact on the field of real estate, earned the respect and admiration of professional peers and repeatedly inspired others to excel.