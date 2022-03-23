Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Long Realty: Associate Broker Jennifer Anderson, with Long’s Houghton/Southeast/Vail office, took home the company’s Samuel H. Woods Community Service Award, which recognizes a sales associate or employee who best exemplifies a commitment to community involvement and “service above self” while inspiring others to do the same. Winning the company’s Barrington L. Long Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 was Sue Brooks, a sales agent with the Foothills office. The honor is presented to a Long Realty associate whose life and character have made a significant and lasting impact on the field of real estate, earned the respect and admiration of professional peers and repeatedly inspired others to excel.
Arizona Attorney General: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Office received the Consumers’ Champion Award for the first-in-the-nation settlement with Ticketmaster that returned more than $71 million in refunds for consumers who purchased tickets to Arizona live events that were canceled, postponed or rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Affirm Wealth Advisors: Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award for its ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results.
Oro Valley Home Watchers: Oro Valley Home Watchers earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the sixth year. Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. Dave and Michelle Arellano established Oro Valley Home Watchers in 2016.
