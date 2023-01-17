Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Pima Community College: Pima Community College is a multiple finalist in the 2023 Bellwether Award competition, which honors outstanding and innovative community colleges across the U.S.

Pima is a finalist in all three categories of the Bellwether Award:

Instructional Programs and Services, which recognizes programs and services that foster or support teaching and learning.

Workforce Development, which identifies strategic alliances that promote community and economic development.

Planning, Governance, and Finance, which recognizes programs or activities that improve college efficiency and effectiveness.

There are 10 finalists in each category. They will compete Feb. 26-28, in San Antonio. In the competition, teams will conduct presentations before a jury of anonymous judges and fellow community college practitioners and CEOs.

The Bellwether Awards are conducted by the Bellwether College Consortium, which comprises dozens of community colleges that convene annually as an independent national forum for innovators to work as a think tank.

Northwest Medical Center: Northwest Healthcare’s local hospitals honored four registered nurses with its Nursing Excellence Award for 2022. These winners were selected from all 81 hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in 16 states.

The peer-nominated award was created to honor the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the pandemic.

The recipients are:

Sophia Ho of Oro Valley Hospital

Karen Dytko of Northwest Medical Center Houghton

Tina Burgess of Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita

Jessica Sauer, who has been with Northwest Healthcare for a decade and currently works in the ICU, received the highest honor — the National 2022 Nursing Excellence Award. She is one of only 10 national winners.