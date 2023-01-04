Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Floyd “Ski” Chilton: The University of Arizona professor Floyd “Ski” Chilton has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, the highest professional distinction awarded to academic inventors. Chilton is a professor in the School of Nutritional Sciences and Wellness in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and is director of the university’s Center for Precision Nutrition and Wellness. Chilton’s current research focuses on precision nutrition and how gene-diet interactions impact immune signaling and how ancestry-based, gene-diet interactions drive inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases as well as racial and ethnic disparities. Chilton is one of 169 inventors from 110 research universities and governmental and nonprofit research institutes worldwide selected this year to become NAI fellows.

Allison Chappell: Allison Chappell, a member of the Housing First team, was recognized for her work with helping homeless individuals in the City of Tucson. The Arizona Housing Coalition named her the recipient of the Kevin Collins Award for Excellence in Direct Service. The award is given to direct service employees “who go above and beyond to get clients housed.” Chappell manages the Wildcat Inn and No-Tel Motel, both on North Oracle Road, two of four city-operated shelters for individuals and families in need of long-term shelter. In her capacity, she attends to the immediate needs of people who come off the street and move into the no-barrier shelters. At the onset of the pandemic, Allison was instrumental in the operation of a 200-bed COVID isolation shelter funded by the City of Tucson for persons with co-morbidities that would be at risk for serious health problems should they contract COVID.

Town of Oro Valley: The Town of Oro Valley has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2020-21 by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. Each year, the town produces the report, which outlines the town’s financial position and operating activities and includes audited financial statements. The award is the highest form of GFOA recognition in the area of governmental accounting.