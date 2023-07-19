Coalition Against Retail Theft: The Tucson Metro Chamber has awarded $100,000 in grants to 11 businesses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 as a part of the Chamber’s Coalition Against Retail Theft (CART) program. The Chamber received $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to provide local businesses with the resources to install fundamental crime prevention features such as lighting, security systems, technology enhancements, training, defensive architecture, property cleanup, signage and more.

The grant recipients are: Ironwood Financial, MagMod, RNR Tire Express, Mama Louisa’s Italian Restaurant and Catering, TMM Family Services, Lieder Digital, The Maverick, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, FORS Architecture + Interiors, Copper Spoke Cycles, and Sonoran Stitch Factory.

Tucson Airport Authority: Tucson Airport Authority Vice President and General Counsel Chris Schmaltz has earned the Accredited Airport Executive credential. The accreditation process involves testing, written requirements and a final interview. Less than 10% of airport executives worldwide have completed the work to earn this distinction.

Golder Ranch Fire: Golder Ranch Fire Chief Tom Brandhuber has been recognized by the Southwest Regional Trauma Conference as this year’s Goodfellow Award recipient for making a significant impact on the local Emergency Medical Services system. Brandhuber leads the region in his work to reduce EMS off-load times. His work has helped reduce the out-of-service times for ambulances at hospital emergency rooms while waiting to turn patient care over.

Also, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Golder Ranch Fire District for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.