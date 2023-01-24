Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Community Impact Awards: Greater Tucson Leadership announced the honorees for the 2022 Community Impact Awards. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the awards program.

The Tucson Man and Woman of the Year awards are presented to those who have distinguished themselves for active support of community projects that demonstrated excellence in leadership and are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others. The Woman of the Year is Kathy Prather, CEO and superintendent of Pima JTED. The Man of the Year is Lee Lambert, chancellor of Pima Community College.

The Founders Award is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication. This year's honor went to Jeannette Maré, founder of the Ben’s Bells Project.

The GTL Alumni Excellence Award was established in 2017 and recognizes an alumnus of the GTL program who is positively impacting the Tucson community by actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the program. The award was given to Diana Charbonneau, development coordinator for IMPACT of Southern Arizona.

These four recipients are being honored for outstanding leadership, distinguished contributions, and dedication to improving the quality of life in our community.

A selection committee comprised of community leaders representing business, government, non-profit, and higher education made the award selections.

Northwest Fire District: The fire district was awarded a grant for nearly $28,000 by the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety to enhance its response to vehicle crashes. The funds will be used to purchase 15 stabilizers to complement extrication equipment carried on Northwest Fire engines and ladder companies.