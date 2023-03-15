American Advertising Federation Tucson: American Advertising Federation Tucson honored its 2023 American Advertising Awards competition winners. The American Advertising Awards honored creative advertising work produced in Southern Arizona in 2022.

The Best in Show Award was presented to BRINK for its entry: 2022 Get Government Unstuck in the Audio/Visual Sales Presentation category.

The Mosaic Award was awarded to an entry that exemplifies the spirit of diversity and inclusion. NuPoint Marketing was this year’s winner for its Tucson Connected Campaign for Cox Communications.

Professional American Advertising Award winners include:

Abbott Animation

AGM Container Controls

Arizona Daily Star

Bohnsack Design

BRINK

Caliber Group

Casino Del Sol

DesertLeaf

Gordley Group

Hilton & Myers Advertising

Red Cactus Marketing

Steven Meckler Photographer

Rialto Theatre

Tucson Guide

Vibe Creative Soccer Studio

In addition to the professional awards, Student American Advertising Awards were given to collegiate student work created in 2022 to Isabella Cordova-Minder, Layla Rodriguez and Cassandra Lopez, all of Catholic University of America.

All winners of the local competition are eligible to compete in the second level of a three-tiered American Advertising Awards competition, the AAF District 12 American Advertising Awards. AAF District 12 comprises AAF chapters in Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and El Paso. District winners will be eligible for the national American Advertising Federation’s American Advertising Awards.

Petco Love: The Pima County Board of Supervisors, at its Feb. 21 meeting, voted to accept a $100,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of the life-saving work for animals in Pima County.

Pima Animal Care Center plans to use the investment from Petco Love to fund community outreach with the goal of increasing awareness of the shelter’s lifesaving work and programs, particularly in Spanish-speaking areas of Pima County. Shelter leadership hopes that increasing marketing in these areas will help people learn more about how PACC can help keep families together with their pets.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.