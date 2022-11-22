Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Adolfo Aris Cabrera: Executive Chef Adolfo Aris Cabrera was recently inducted into the American Academy of Chefs in a Las Vegas ceremony, an honor only given to a handful of American chefs per year. Cabrera is a local chef who’s worked for over a decade at The Grill at Quail Creek, Robson Resort Communities in Green Valley. He started as a dishwasher and worked his way to one of the highest chef honors.

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona has again been recognized as a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The honor, recognizes the university’s high level of engagement with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. The Fulbright Program created the Fulbright HSI Leader designation in 2021 to recognize Hispanic-Serving Institutions for promoting Fulbright opportunities on campus and for noteworthy engagement with Fulbright exchange participants. The University of Arizona was one of 35 Hispanic-Serving institutions to be recognized in the inaugural class and is one of 43 to earn the honor this year. UA also is one of 24 doctoral-granting institutions to earn the designation.

Banner – University Medicine: Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has earned a 2022 Center of Excellence in Life Support Award from the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). During the COVID pandemic, ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) or ECLS (Extracorporeal Life Support) proved to be a much-needed resource as it is used to support the failing organ systems of patients. ECMO allows time for the patient’s lungs or heart to heal over a period of time by using a heart-lung machine to oxygenate the blood outside the body. Banner – University Medical Center Tucson earned the ELSO Award for Excellence in Life Support for demonstrating an exceptional commitment to evidence-based processes delivered in a healing environment while providing quality measures, staff training and continuing education, that promote programmatic excellence and exceptional on-going clinical care. The recognition also considers patient satisfaction as a measurement of success.