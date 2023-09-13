Foothills Bank: Arizona Capitol Times, Best Companies Group and BestCompaniesAZ announced that Foothills Bank, a division of Glacier Bank, has earned a spot on the 11th annual list of 2023 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona.

Foothills Bank earned the No. 1 ranking in midsized companies.

The list is the result of anonymous employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.

Pima County Procurement Department: Pima County’s procurement department has earned the 28th annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award for 2023 from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.

The award recognizes innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity and leadership in the procurement function.

The Town of Oro Valley: The Town of Oro Valley received two awards related to financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The first award is for outstanding achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Each year, the town produces an Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) which outlines the town’s financial position, operating activities and audited financial statements. However, due to its length and scope, the ACFR is not very reader-friendly. To make the town’s financial information more accessible to the public, the town publishes the PAFR annually.

The second award is a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the town’s ACFR for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Fox Tucson Theatre: Fox Tucson Theatre has been awarded a $47,500 grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the state of Arizona. The grant was one of 367 grants awarded for Fiscal Year 2022, representing a total investment of $5,425,146 in nonprofit arts organizations across the state. Schools and nonprofit arts organizations are awarded grants based on such factors as community investment, quality of programming, fiscal ingenuity and responsible stewardship of public funds.