Tucson Metro Chamber: The Tucson Metro Chamber has announced the finalists for its annual Copper Cactus Awards.

Up for the Gibson and InterOcean Capital Best Place to Work, 3-50 employees, honor are: Community Investment Corporation, OOROO Auto, SonderCare Behavioral Health, Pima JTED Foundation/Pima JTED and Tech Launch Arizona. In the 51-300 employees category, the finalists are: Irish Beef LLC (doing business as Arby’s), Lloyd Construction Company, Inc., KB Home, Pima Federal Credit Union and PVB Fabrications.

The finalists for the CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year are: Anchor Wave Digital Marketing Agency’s Lilly Darling, Pain Institute of Southern Arizona PC’s Dr. Eric Cornidez, Premier Auto Management’s Scott Lehman and Sonoran Stitch Factory’s Erica Yngve. In the Business Growth category, the finalists are: Critical Path Institute, AZC Drug Testing/Oschmann Employee Screening Services and Tomlinson Financial Group.

The Shirley Wilka Perseverance Award finalists are: Classy Closets of Tucson’s Anna Marie Bowers, Nextrio, LLC’s Cathryn Murrow and Tucson Federal Credit Union’s Matthew Gaspari.

Finalists for the Nextrio Innovation, 3-50 employees category are: Delta Development Team Inc., Startup Tucson and Tucson Pops Orchestra. Tech Parks Arizona Start Up of the Year finalists are: Paramium Technologies, Regal Fierce Media and TG Companies LLC.

For the Tucson Electric Power Social Impact, up to $2 million revenue: Ben’s Bells, Casa de Los Niños, Science of Sport, Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce — “The Gaymber;” in the $2,000,000 and up revenue category, the finalists are: Earn to Learn, Habitat for Humanity Tucson, Higher Ground and Interfaith Community Services.

Winners will be named on Sept. 22.

Nana’s Kitchen: Discover Marana announced the inaugural winner of the Taste of Marana Standout Restaurant Award, which recognizes local restaurants that offer exceptional food, service and community involvement.

Nana’s Kitchen is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas. Nana’s Kitchen has been a staple in Marana for 15 years and has won numerous accolades, including the World’s Best Margarita for two years in a row.

The award was presented to Nana’s Kitchen owners Javier Teran and his wife Sandra, along with Maria Hernandez, who is the inspiration behind the restaurant’s name and recipes. The award also honors Marco Teran, the creator of the signature drinks.