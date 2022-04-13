Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Arizona Theatre Company: The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation announced the recipients of its annual Social Impact Theatre Grant Program, which provides production support for theatres in Western states igniting positive changes in their communities through their programming and innovating how they engage their audiences around important issues. The productions were also selected for their commitment to bringing different viewpoints together on challenging subjects, reaching new audiences and partnering with organizations, community members and subject matter experts to help amplify their production’s impact. In Southern Arizona, the Arizona Theatre Company — Nina Simone: Four Women was selected.

Long Realty: Two Long Realty agents have been honored by the Tucson Association of Realtors for upholding a bedrock principle of their company: giving back to the community. Taking home the Roy P. Drachman Community Achievement Award was Peter DeLuca, an associate broker and perennial top performer at Long Realty’s River/Campbell office. The Outstanding Service Award went to Lisa Sullivan, an associate broker with the company’s Oro Valley office.

Philanthropy and housing insecurity are front and center for DeLuca. He’s served on the board of Long Realty Cares Foundation — the company’s unit established to support hundreds of local nonprofits — for three years, and is the foundation’s secretary. He’s also served on the board of Our Family Services — a Tucson-based homeless-services provider — and joins in the group’s annual in-person census of unhoused persons.

Sullivan’s résumé reveals a lengthy history of volunteering and service to her profession. She holds two positions with the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona (vice president of the board and chair of the standards committee) and two positions with the Tucson Association of Realtors (chair of the forms committee and vice chair of the risk committee). At the state level, she’s a member of the Arizona Association of Realtors professional standards committee.

