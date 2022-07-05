Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Laurie Lundeen: Laurie Lundeen, an affiliate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Green Valley was recently ranked No. 1 for Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona based on sides by individuals in the RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s 2022 The Thousand List. This ranking places Lundeen within “the top one-tenth of 1% of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors nationwide,” per RealTrends. A transaction side represents either the buyer’s side or a sellers’ side.

TheRealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand ranking consists of all real estate agents and teams throughout the United States who took part in residential real estate transactions in 2021. The individual rankings are divided into two top 250 categories, based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. To qualify, an individual agent had to close at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2020.

Marv Ruthenberg: Marv Ruthenberg will receive the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic award from the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration on July 16. Ruthenberg's career in aviation spans over 50 decades in the field of aviation mechanics that includes regulatory, airline operations and worldwide civil aviation authorities experience.

The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award is named in honor of Charles Taylor, the first aviation mechanic in powered flight. The Charles Taylor “Master Mechanic” Award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics. Taylor served as the Wright brothers' mechanic and is credited with designing and building the engine for their first successful aircraft. The Charles Taylor “Master Mechanic” Award is the most prestigious award the FAA issues to persons certificated under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) part 65. The award recognizes individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years in the aircraft maintenance profession as “master mechanics.

+1

Submit items to business@tucson.com, please use 'Biz Awards' in the email subject line.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

