Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Gordley Group: Gordley Group was honored with six awards at the 2022 ADDY Awards ceremony as well as the Best in Show Award for its 2021 Gordley Holiday Card. The holiday card, entitled “Back to the Office,” featured a creatively illustrated deck of trading cards highlighting the memorable personalities that comprise office culture. The firm was awarded two ADDY’s for comprehensive marketing efforts for MHC Healthcare and the “Heart of Community Healthcare” campaign. Gordley also earned awards for the graphic design of Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona Charities’ 40th anniversary annual report and the design of environmental graphics installed on the walls of the city of Tucson Planning office. To round out the ceremony, Gordley received an ADDY award for its month-long Halloween-themed social media campaign, “31 Days of Ad Shop Horrors.” The campaign featured daily Instagram posts highlighting the less glamorous aspects of advertising agency work in a light-hearted manner.