Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Gordley Group: Gordley Group was honored with six awards at the 2022 ADDY Awards ceremony as well as the Best in Show Award for its 2021 Gordley Holiday Card. The holiday card, entitled “Back to the Office,” featured a creatively illustrated deck of trading cards highlighting the memorable personalities that comprise office culture. The firm was awarded two ADDY’s for comprehensive marketing efforts for MHC Healthcare and the “Heart of Community Healthcare” campaign. Gordley also earned awards for the graphic design of Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona Charities’ 40th anniversary annual report and the design of environmental graphics installed on the walls of the city of Tucson Planning office. To round out the ceremony, Gordley received an ADDY award for its month-long Halloween-themed social media campaign, “31 Days of Ad Shop Horrors.” The campaign featured daily Instagram posts highlighting the less glamorous aspects of advertising agency work in a light-hearted manner.
The Chuck Huckelberry Loop: The Chuck Huckelberry Loop is once again nominated for Best Recreational Trail in the nation. The nomination comes from a panel of experts from USA Today, the 10Best.com, expert contributors and other media sources. Last year, The Loop took top spot in the contest. Measuring more than 136 miles, The Loop is the longest public recreation, multiuse path in the United States. Online voting is open through April 11 at 9 a.m. at tucne.ws/1k4i.
Bekins Moving Solutions, Inc.: Bekins Moving Solutions, Inc., with a location in Tucson, was awarded Bekins Van Lines Agent of the Year. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Bekins Van Lines that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.
