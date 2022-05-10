Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona is one of the world’s top higher education institutions, according to a major international ranking. The UA is ranked No. 93 out of nearly 20,000 global colleges and universities in the annual Center for World University Rankings (CWUR). UA also ranked No. 49 among U.S. institutions and No. 27 among public colleges and universities. The ranking places UA among the top 0.47% of universities worldwide. The number of faculty members who have won major academic distinctions contributed to the university’s strong showing. The university’s overall score (82.1 out of 100) was bolstered by its global quality of faculty ranking (No. 73) and research performance ranking (No. 107). CWUR places equal emphasis on student-related and faculty-related indicators, with no reliance on surveys and university data submissions.

Step Up to Justice: Step Up to Justice has been recognized by the Southern Arizona Chapter of the Arizona Women’s Lawyers Association (AWLA). AWLA honors an organization annually for outstanding community service and commitment. Last year, Step Up to Justice provided pro bono legal services to 1,542 low-income individuals and families in Pima County.

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort: Forbes Travel Guide has announced its 2022 Star Awards, with Hacienda Del Sol earning a continuation of the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award. Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort is a historic 97-room resort in the heart of the Catalina Foothills. It was originally a prestigious ranch school for girls in the 1930s. Today, the resort offers two award-winning restaurants, organic spa experiences, and an 800-label wine list. “Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use ‘Biz Awards’ in the email subject line.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

