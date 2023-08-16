Banner — University Medical Center: The hospital has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals list, earning the No. 1 spot in Tucson.

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson also earned a High Performing hospital ranking for cancer and the following procedures and conditions: colon cancer surgery, heart failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and uterine cancer surgery.

The University of Arizona Cancer Center Clinic, a Department of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson, secured a No. 1 designation for high performance in cancer treatment in Southern Arizona. Banner – University Medical Center Tucson ranked No. 2 in Arizona in U.S. News’ evaluation standards. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

Crest Insurance Group, Caprice Hidalgo: Hidalgo has been named to Insurance Journal’s rankings and awards of 2023 MVPs, top CSRs and account managers. Hidalgo’s 15-year career began in auto insurance and has expanded to many lines, including home, umbrella, personal articles and others. She now works as a private client account manager with high net-worth clients.

Terracon Foundation: The foundation announced the award of a $3,500 community grant to Tucson Clean & Beautiful. The funds will be used to support the Youth Environmental Leadership, Learning & Action Adopt A School mentoring program. Since 2015, Tucson Clean & Beautiful has been awarded $17,500 from the Terracon Foundation.

— Arizona Daily Star