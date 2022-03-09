Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: The American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals, has selected three faculty members from the University of Arizona to join the newest class of AAAS Fellows.
The designation is one of the most distinct honors in the scientific community. The new UA fellows are: A. Elizabeth “Betsy” Arnold, professor of plant sciences; Carol Gregorio, professor and head of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine; and Cecile McKee, professor of linguistics.
Social Venture Partners (SVP) Tucson: Social Venture Partners (SVP) Tucson has selected 10 local nonprofits to participate in their free training program. During the centerpiece main event on Thursday, March 31 these organizations will pitch to a live audience of donors and take their shot at $100,000 in on-stage grants. Donations made at the event will be matched up to $40,000 and every participant in the program will receive unrestricted funding support.
The selected 2022 finalists are: Clínica Amistad, Cooper Center, Edge High School, Felicia’s Farm, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights, FosterEd Arizona, Goodwill of Southern Arizona, I Am You 360, Power Over Predators, Scholarships A-Z.
The Fast Pitch program helps nonprofits to boost awareness, build their capacity, raise funds and provides mentorship from community leaders. Each organization will receive training for two months following the main event, continuing to build donor connections and create comprehensive marketing strategies.
R&A CPAs: R&A CPAs, announced that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients; one of just 51 accounting firms across the US to achieve this distinction. ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Awards are based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.
