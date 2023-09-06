Bread and Roses and Habitat for Humanity: The Arizona Department of Housing, in partnership with the Arizona Housing Coalition, has named two Housing Heroes: Bread and Roses youth transitional housing and Habitat for Humanity’s homebuilding construction.

The Innovative Supportive Housing Program award went to Bread and Roses, which last year opened a transitional housing facility in Tucson for LGBTQ+ youths in crisis. The center offers mental health counseling, addiction treatment and job placement services.

The youth facility is managed by OPCS in partnership with Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation. Since it opened last October, Bread and Roses has served 42 youth under the age of 25, most of whom had experienced domestic violence. This project is funded by the Tucson/Pima Continuum of Care.

Habitat for Humanity received the Outstanding Affordable Housing Initiative for its Connie Hillman Urban Construction Knowledge Center, known as CHUCK. The center was recognized as an innovative homebuilding construction hub. Habitat for Humanity makes prefabricated exterior wall panels. The innovation improves home build times and provides student volunteers hands-on learning to acquire skills they need for a career in construction.

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona has earned a place on The Princeton Review’s list of America’s best universities.

The UA appears in the education service company’s The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition, receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (95) and quality of life (86). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score.

The university also scored well in admissions (85), financial aid (81) and academics (77).

The Princeton Review also publishes several lists for various categories relating to academics and campus life. The UA earned rankings in the following categories:

No. 5: Everyone Plays Intramural Sports

No. 12: Best Health Services

No. 25: Most Active Student Government

No. 45: Top 50 Entrepreneurship (No. 8 in the Southwest)

The Princeton Review chooses school for its Best Colleges list based on data it collects annually from surveys of college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. The specific ratings are based on data from The Princeton Review’s survey of 165,000 students at the 389 listed schools.