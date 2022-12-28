Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Cushman & Wakefield/PICOR: Tucson-based Cushman & Wakefield/PICOR has been named among the nation’s highest growth companies. Since 1999, Initiative for a Competitive Inner City has named the 100 fastest-growing businesses in underserved communities in the United States to their Inner City 100 List. Cushman and Wakefield/PICOR was the 75th ranked growth company based on revenue growth and job creation over four years. The employee-owned commercial real estate services company was the sole firm from Arizona ranked this year. The company is also recognized as a woman-led firm, a distinction owned by 50% of the honorees. These selected businesses bring employment opportunities, economic renewal and social development to their communities.

Zicrone Tech: Zicrone Tech has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award. This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication and commitment to providing Angi customers with a great experience. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining three or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone verification/screening.

Bill Spalding: The late Bill Spalding was honored by the Nolen Family at the Leadership and Training Center as the first inductee for the company’s new Wall of Fame. The Wall of Fame provides the Nolen family the ability to recognize significant and lasting contributions to the company that employees have made over the years. Spalding, who passed away in November 2021, was a mentor to many within the company. Spalding’s plaque reads, “In recognition of William F. Spalding, we honor and acknowledge with gratitude 47 years of distinguished service, passion and expertise for mentoring others, championing the development of partners and efforts contributing to the long-term growth and profitability of Truly Nolen of America.”