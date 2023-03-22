Bob Chasan of Farmers Insurance: Alignable’s network of 7.8 million small business owners has chosen Bob Chasan of Farmers Insurance as Tucson’s 2023 Business Person Of The Year.

Chasan grew up in Tucson, attended the University of Arizona, and is retired from the US military. He is active in the Vail Chamber of Commerce as membership chair, Business Networking International, and is an avid gamer. Although he has had a long history of customer service and sales, he started his Farmers Agency nearly three years ago.

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List for 2023: Two UBS Wealth Management USA advisor teams in Arizona have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List for 2023.

The advisor teams in the UBS Tucson office named to the list are:

Rottenstein Wealth Management and Consulting, No. 39 in the state, is composed of Myron Rottenstein and Aaron Rottenstein, a father-son team. Of the more than 6,000 UBS advisors in the United States, the Rottensteins are among the select few admitted into the UBS Institutional Consulting Group, empowering them both to work with some of UBS’s largest and most sophisticated clients as fiduciaries.

Mitchell/Abdy Team, No. 44, is made up of Jonathan Mitchell and Nicolas Abdy, who partner with their clients to help them grow, preserve and pass on their wealth.

The 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list is comprised of more than 2,800 teams across the country who collectively manage approximately $4 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.