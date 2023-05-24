Tucson Medical Center: Tucson Medical Center CEO Mimi Coomler has been named a 2023 “Women hospital presidents and CEOs to know” in Becker’s Hospital Review, a trade magazine focusing on hospital business and analysis.

This list includes 177 female hospital presidents and CEOs helping close the gender gap in health-care leadership. The list was curated based on nominations and editorial research to honor and highlight leaders who are making a difference in their field.

Those included in this list are responsible for growing their hospitals, fostering positive workforce cultures, expanding services and facilities, increasing provider and patient satisfaction levels, and more.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona: Humane Society of Southern Arizona has received a grant from PetSmart Charities for $120,000 to address challenges in accessing veterinary care in Douglas, Arizona. The goal is to create a sustainable and growing program that will ensure quality affordable veterinary care alongside human health care and social services provided to communities who would not otherwise have access. Chiricahua Community Health will serve as human health partners, and HOPE Inc. will serve as behavioral health and addiction treatment partners. This Douglas, Arizona, model is intended to be a pilot that will gather qualitative and quantitative data on the outcomes of the program and expand statewide and beyond if successful.

Tabitha Miller: Right at Home 2023 West Region Caregiver of the Year winner Tabitha Miller was selected out of more than 25,000 caregivers. Her ability to adapt and reprioritize at a moment’s notice has made her caregiving abilities stand out from the crowd. She creates a level of trust with even the most reluctant clients and continuously makes positive impacts on not only their health but also their lives. Miller balances everyday life needs from medication administration to showers and personal care and laundry services across up to 20 clients in a day.