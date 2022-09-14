Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

R&A CPAs: R&A CPAs has been named a Top 500 Firm for 2022 by Inside Public Accounting. The annual ranking gathers surveys and analytical data from firms across the United States. R&A helps clients achieve their financial goals with strategic solutions that improve their tax position, mitigate financial risks and optimize accounting operations.

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management is the recipient of a commitment of The Deloitte Foundation of more than $170,000. The funds will be used to help the college develop and implement the First Generation Together initiative in the Dhaliwal Reidy School of Accountancy’s Introduction to Financial Accounting class. The First Generation Together initiative plans to reach up to 300 students in the Eller College of Management per year. The initiative will provide opportunities for guest speakers, including Deloitte professionals, to share information and knowledge about the professional services industry, specifically accounting, with an aim toward helping students build awareness and develop skills to be successful.