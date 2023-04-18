YWCA of Southern Arizona: Magdalena Verdugo, CEO of YWCA of Southern Arizona, has been selected for the inaugural class of the 2023 Latino Executive Advancement and Development Fellowship. The program is a 13-month training exclusively for Latino CEOs, presidents and executive directors from around the country. This year, nine professionals were selected for the fellowship presented by the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders in partnership with the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute at George Washington University.

The fellowship was developed with an emphasis on community development through a Latino-focused lens to allow participants the opportunity to expand their viewpoints and to encourage collaboration to tackle multi-layered problems related to racial and economic equity, advancement and activism.

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management's accounting and business programs have received AACSB International accreditation for another five years. The college is among a short list of others that received the extension.

According to the AACSB, achieving accreditation involves internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor and peer evaluation.

Center for the Future of Arizona: The Center for the Future of Arizona has selected fellows for its Southern Arizona Workforce Leadership Academy, a 10-month professional development program provided in partnership with Pima Community College and the Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program. The Southern Arizona academy is designed to improve local economic mobility and workforce development efforts. The new fellows will strengthen their networks, enhance their leadership, and create innovative solutions to the challenges workers and businesses face in Southern Arizona.

The fellows are:

Nubert Boubeka, founder of Ambivium

Patty Diaz, regional director of business and educational partnerships at Northern Arizona University

Ashley Dickey, executive director of human resources and marketing at Benson Hospital

Danielle Duarte, director of talent management at Hospitality Staffing Solutions

Susan Elliott, specialist in workforce development at MHC Healthcare

Skylie Estep, human resource manager at South 32

Manuel Felix, founder and CEO of AZ Cyber Initiative

Mary Fleck, regional program manager for the State of Arizona's Department of Economic Security, Rehabilitation Services Administration

Kate Lemke, workforce development administrator for Banner Health Plans

Emily McCarthy, senior director of career development for the University of Arizona's Student Engagement & Career Development

Selena McDonald, workforce development administrator for Banner Health Plans

Karla Morales, vice president of the Arizona Technology Council

Jessica Normoyle, director of operations for JobPath, Inc.

Rhonda Pina, deputy director of workforce development for Pima County Community and Workforce Development

Jorge Rivero, project director for Equus Workforce Solutions

Lisa Schlegel, director of business development and engagement at Pima Community College

Ginny Seltenright, director of operations and compliance for Adult Basic Education for College and Career at Pima Community College

Demetry Simon, president of the board of Industrial Development Authority of the City of Sierra Vista

Jenifer Sumner, executive director of program management for the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma

Jordan Utley, director of education at Pima Medical Institute

Gladys Walker, vice president of human resources at Leonardo Electronics