Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Craft Beer Marketing Awards: Jeremy Storton of The Good Beer Matters Podcast was honored as part of the Craft Beer Marketing Awards. The awards give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. The Tucson podcast was recognized in the Beer Marketing Wild Cards/Best Beer-Related Podcast category with the regional Platinum Crushie award and a Global Crushie award.

Health Information Management Systems: HiMS has been named best electronic health record (EHR) solution by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Axiom, the company’s software-as-a-service EHR platform, and AxiaGram, its all-in-one mobile communications app, were selected for their ease of use, innovative features, customer service and flexibility. Axiom reduces administrative burdens while addressing clinical workflow barriers and productivity issues, optimizing efficiency, managing costs, achieving optimal patient outcomes and increasing revenues. AxiaGram is a mobile communication app for health-care and behavioral health professionals that features built-in artificial intelligence that powers voice recognition to document patient encounters and clinical plans quickly, as well as telehealth capabilities, electronic visit verification and HIPPA-compliant data protection.

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Earn to Learn, a matched-savings scholarship program, presented Hughes Federal Credit Union the Financial Partner of the Year award. Hughes Training and Education Manager Avi Poje also received recognition and was selected as an Outstanding Financial Partner for his help in administering and supporting the partnership between Hughes and Earn to Learn. Established in 2013, Earn to Learn helps low- to moderate-income students save and earn money for higher education through an 8:1 savings match program. Students who qualify for the savings program also receive personal finance training and a matched Earn to Learn savings account, which they can obtain at Hughes, to build scholarships up to $4,000 per year for tuition and related costs at Arizona universities, community colleges and workforce development programs.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use ‘Biz Awards’ in the email subject line.

