Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Golder Ranch Fire District: Golder Ranch Fire District Fire Chief Randy Karrer was selected by the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association to receive the Bob Weber Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes fire service professionals who have dedicated their life’s work to the Arizona fire service. Karrer was nominated jointly by Fire Chief Brad Bradley of Northwest Fire District and Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan for the work he has done to improve fire services not only in the greater Tucson area, but around the state.

Fry’s Food Stores Arizona: Kimberly Smith, pharmacy practice coordinator for Fry’s Food Stores Arizona, has been recognized as one of 2022’s “Top Women in Grocery” by Progressive Grocer magazine, a national food retailer publication. The national award recognizes women in grocery who display exceptional achievements both in and out of the office. Smith, a Tucson transplant, is responsible for overseeing 22 Southern Arizona pharmacy locations, advocating for patient care, facilitating pharmacy practice programs and ensuring regulatory compliance. Additionally, Smith serves as the Fry’s Division patient care subject matter expert to help drive pharmacy practice initiatives and quality patient outcomes across the Fry’s footprint. Smith is a veteran pharmacist with over 18 years of industry experience. Smith serves as a preceptor and adjunct faculty for the University of Arizona’s College of Pharmacy and participates in the Arizona Pharmacy Association’s continuing education committee and Brookline College’s technician curriculum committee.

Arizona Department of Revenue: The Arizona Department of Revenue has been named among the “Top Companies to Work for in Arizona” by the Best Companies Group and BestCompaniesAZ, sponsored by the Arizona Capitol Times. The list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.