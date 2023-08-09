University of Arizona: Watermark, a provider of software solutions for higher education, announced its Insights, Innovation, and Impact Client Awards. The University of Arizona was honored with the Insights Award for its utilization of data and insights to catalyze advancements across teams, faculty, student outcomes and institutional success. The recognition highlights their dedication to leveraging valuable information for transformative growth and excellence.

Isaac Figueroa: CoStar Group, Inc., a provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, announced the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners for the second quarter of 2023. Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Baker came out on top in the list of winners in Tucson. The CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners are determined by the top deals executed every quarter, based on price and square footage.

Keslie Blackwell: National trade publication Becker’s Hospital Review has named Keslie Blackwell to its annual list of Women Hospital and Healthcare CFOs to Know. Blackwell is the chief financial officer for Tenet Health’s Arizona Group, which includes the Carondelet Health Network hospitals in Southern Arizona and Abrazo Health hospitals in Phoenix. Blackwell is responsible for oversight of the financial integrity of the Carondelet and Abrazo hospitals including strategic financial planning, annual operating budgets and capital deployment.

Autism Society of Southern Arizona: Arizona Complete Health awarded Autism Society of Southern Arizona a grant for $27,000 to fund its Autism Friendly Communities program. The Autism Friendly Communities program strives to create a community that supports the autistic community through education and training. The program offers personalized training to schools, emergency responders, organizations and anyone who wants to make their business or organization more inclusive for the autistic community. Autism Society has been able to train the Tucson Police Department, as well as the Bisbee and Douglas police departments, Pima County Public Library, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Tohono O'odham Nation's special needs department, and Amazon's fulfillment center.