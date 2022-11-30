Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Banner – University Medicine: Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has earned a 2022 Center of Excellence in Life Support Award from the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). The hospital was recognized for demonstrating an exceptional commitment to evidence-based processes delivered in a healing environment while providing quality measures, staff training and continuing education, that promote programmatic excellence and exceptional on-going clinical care. The recognition also considers patient satisfaction as a measurement of success.

Gordley Group: Gordley Group, a Southern Arizona communications and marketing firm, was recently recognized by the Public Relations Society of America Southern Arizona Chapter for outstanding work in the field, winning two IMPACT Awards of Excellence and one Certificate of Excellence Merit Award. Gordley’s first IMPACT Award, in the category of “General Marketing Communications,” was received for its work with MHC Healthcare to develop a multimedia awareness campaign for its health centers and range of services in the greater Tucson area. The judges also recognized Gordley Group with a second IMPACT Award in the category of “Social Media Communications” for its 2021 Halloween campaign that highlighted the agency’s creative and copywriting abilities via its social media channels. Gordley’s Certificate of Excellence for “Creative Collateral” was received for the firm’s annual holiday card, a creative piece shared with clients and friends that featured lighthearted “back to the office” staff trading cards.