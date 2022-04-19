Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Dotdash Meredith’s Food & Wine: Dotdash Meredith’s Food & Wine named the seven most exciting up-and-coming big American cities for food lovers right now, and Tucson made the list. The cities were chosen based on their creativity, innovation, diversity and deliciousness, said Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis, who said he ate his “weight in tacos and filled a carry-on bag with Monsoon chocolate bars, pizza flour from Barrio Bread, and flour tortillas from Anita’s Street Market to take home.” For more info on the winning cities, visit foodandwine.com/travel/best-food-cities.

Ameriprise Financial: Private wealth advisors with Ameriprise Financial, Stephen Harnden and Matt MacLean, were named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Harnden and MacLean were chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union has received two Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing and Business Development Council. The CUNA Diamond Awards recognize creative excellence and outstanding achievements in credit union marketing. Hughes brought home awards in the Plastic Access Card Design category for its “Little Prowler” debit card design and in the Complete Campaign category for its “Hit the Road with Checking Plus” promotion. The award-winning “Little Prowler” design, by local artist Diana Madaras, raises funds for the Tucson Wildlife Center.

