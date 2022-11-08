Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Oro Valley Police: The Oro Valley Police Department earned accreditation through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. The certification shows that OVPD has complied with strict adherence to more than 170 standards demonstrating commitment to best practices in the law enforcement profession. This voluntary program reduces liability, enhances agency performance and provides better services to the community we serve.

Caliber: Hilton has selected Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager, as a recipient of the 2021 Hilton Development Award. This award recognizes the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on their local communities. Caliber was selected for this recognition for its work spearheading the ground-up build of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown. Caliber worked with local, Tucson-based companies to complete the key components of the hotel, including construction, design and architecture. Ryan Companies served as the general contractor that helped build the hotel, while Caliber served as construction manager and developer. Swaim Architects served as the architecture team on the project, and Within Studios led the interior design work.

Presidio Museum: Jean Baxter, a Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum board member who also serves as education director, was recently named a “Friend of Humanities” by Arizona Humanities, a statewide organization that exists to create opportunities to explore our shared human experiences through discussion, learning and reflection. The “Friend of Humanities” award recognizes an individual who makes a lasting contribution to the cultural life of Arizona communities through active support of and involvement in promoting the humanities, which is the study of the languages, arts, history and philosophy of an area. Baxter is a volunteer at the Presidio Museum, and she developed the Presidio Museum’s flagship, award-winning field trip program, Friday-at-the-Fort, which has inspired over 10,000 local third and fourth grade children since its launch in 2011. As a professional storyteller, Baxter also tells engaging stories about the Presidio. Baxter is also responsible for many other aspects of the Presidio Museum’s education program, from coordinating volunteers to managing monthly lectures.