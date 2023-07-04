University of Arizona: The University of Arizona was awarded a four-star rating and a place on Money’s list of The Best Colleges in America 2023.

Meanwhile, UA is tied for No. 285 globally, No. 54 in the United States and No. 65 in North America in the 2024 QS World University Rankings. The university ranked No. 27 among public U.S. institutions.

Money began ranking colleges and universities based on affordability and student outcomes in 1990.

Money’s methodology is based on 26 factors in three categories: quality of education (30%), affordability of education (40%) and post-graduation outcomes (30%).

Quacquarelli Symonds, a United Kingdom-based global higher education analysis company, analyzed nearly 2,500 colleges and universities worldwide and awarded a ranking to the top 1,500 institutions — 78 more than last year. UA’s position places it in the top 19% of institutions that earned a ranking — marking the second consecutive year the university has placed in the top 20% since QS began its ranking in 2004.

QS uses nine indicators in its methodology to compile the organization’s World University Rankings:

academic reputation (30%)

citations per faculty (20%)

employer reputation (15%)

faculty student ratio (10%)

international faculty ratio (5%)

international student ratio (5%)

international research network (5%)

employment outcomes (5%)

sustainability (5%)

UA’s top marks came in the international research network category (No. 96 globally), faculty-student ratio (No. 175) and sustainability (tied for No. 196).

QS also ranks universities by subject. UA received top marks in the following categories in the 2023 update:

Geology: tied for No. 24 overall, No. 14 in the U.S.

Engineering — Mineral and Mining: No. 26 overall, No. 3 in the U.S.

Geophysics: tied for No. 22 overall, No. 14 in the U.S.

Archaeology: No. 28 overall, No. 11 in the U.S.

Library and Information Management: tied for No. 29 overall, No. 13 in the U.S.

Earth and Marine Science: tied for No. 31 overall, No. 16 in the U.S.

Anthropology: tied for No. 42 overall, tied for No. 13 in the U.S.

Linguistics: tied for No. 43 overall, No. 17 in the U.S.

POWER Grants: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to five Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations. The grants are part of Trico’s POWER Grants program and are awarded twice a year.

Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members and board members.

Receiving grants of $9,000 each were Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center. Receiving a grant of $8,000 was Borderlands Produce Rescue. Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary received a $7,000 grant. Receiving a $2,000 grant was Mt. Lemmon Fire Fighter Foundation.