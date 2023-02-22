University of Arizona: Five University of Arizona faculty members have been named AAAS Fellows by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

The AAAS Council elects a new class of scientists, engineers and innovators as AAAS Fellows each year in recognition of scientific and social achievements. The new class of 506 fellows was announced and includes the following University of Arizona faculty members.

Michael "Misha" Chertkov, professor of mathematics in the College of Science

Goggy Davidowitz, professor of entomology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Carmala Garzione, dean of the College of Science and professor of geosciences

Donata Vercelli, Regents professor of cellular and molecular medicine in the College of Medicine — Tucson

Dennis Zaritsky, professor of astronomy in the College of Science

Banner — University Medical Center Tucson: Banner — University Medical Center Tucson's nuclear medicine program has been designated a Comprehensive Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

The nuclear medicine program is the first program to gain the comprehensive center of excellence designation within Arizona. Designated centers of excellence meet strict regulatory, training, qualification, experience and performance criteria to help assure patients, their families, referring physicians, and payors that rigorous procedures are in place and followed.

40 under 40: Megan Meislin Conti Mica, a Tucson native, has been named one of the top 40 female surgeons in the country. The honor, from the Association of Women Surgeons, highlights 40 outstanding women surgeons under the age of 40 who are trailblazers in their field and make a significant impact with their actions.

Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona announced its top 10 agents and team for all of Arizona based on gross commission income in 2022. Laurie Lundeen, an agent affiliated with the Green Valley office of Coldwell Banker Realty, ranked as the No. 1 agent for Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona based on $1.3 million in gross commission income in 2022.

Tori Marshall, of the Oro Valley/Marana office, placed sixth in the top 10 with $758,851 in commission.

Barbara Kittelson & Avery Skidmore, a mother/daughter real estate team in the Oro Valley/Marana office, placed sixth in the top 10 teams based on gross income of $594,547 in 2022.