Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation: Honorees for the 2022 Hall of Achievement in advertising and marketing have been announced by the Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation.

Receiving the 2022 Silver Medal Award will be Mary Rowley, managing partner and CEO of NüPOINT Marketing and Market Research. The American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medal is a nationally-recognized award honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and have been active in furthering the industry’s standards, creative excellence and responsibility in areas of social concern.

Roman Sandoval, president of Sandoval Creative Inc. and Debbie Wagner, general manager of Arizona Lotus Corp., will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame, which recognizes the best among local industry professionals who have led, mentored and inspired others to succeed in this industry.

Michelle Garcia-Estrada, account executive/media buyer for Hilton and Myers Advertising, was named the 2022 Ad Professional of the Year, which recognizes marketing and advertising professionals who have led, mentored and inspired others to succeed.

The 2022 Next Gen Award goes to two recipients this year: Adrienne Robertson, general sales manager for KVOA TV, and Trevor Davies, producer/director for Cox Media. This award recognizes advertising professionals 40 and younger who are making a significant impact on the industry through leadership, career achievements and personal qualities that also inspire others to excel.

BRINK Media: BRINK Media won gold at the District 12 American Advertising Awards competition for its "Not a Bank Ad" created for Vantage West Credit Union in the Internet Commercial category. The entry, Not a Bank Ad, was also awarded the District 12 Mosaic Award. The Mosaic ADDY Award is presented to an entry that demonstrates an understanding of targeting multicultural audiences and that exemplifies a spirit of diversity and inclusion. Gold winners at the district level automatically advance to the ultimate competition, the AAF American Advertising Awards.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use 'Biz Awards' in the email subject line.

