Women’s Foundation: Arizona Capitol Times, Best Companies Group and Best Companies AZ announced that the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona has earned a spot on the 11th annual list of 2023 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona.

The list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with evaluations of workplace practices, policies, employee perks and inclusivity based on demographics.

Garrett Smith: Garrett Smith, a financial advisor with Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, recently obtained the Behavioral Financial Advisor designation.

By delivering on the value of behavioral finance and emotional competence, Smith does more than just managing money, helping clients make rational, values-based decisions with their money. Smith has 12 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Sundt Construction: Sundt Construction, alongside architectural firms Poster Mirto McDonald and Miller Hull, won three Design-Build Institute of America Western Pacific Region awards. The Design Excellence Award; Award of Excellence for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Design Build; and the Innovation Award awards were presented for their work on the Student Success District project for The University of Arizona.

The project consisted of four buildings, combining numerous student services previously spread across campus into one main area. The Student Success District offers tutoring and academic advising services, hosts mental health and campus wellness programming and provides students a hub to access library resources and technology.

The DBIA Awards are given to projects that demonstrate successful application of design-build best practices.

Banner – University Medical Center South: Banner – University Medical Center South campus has been named one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, receiving “A” grades in health equity, value and patient outcomes from the Lown Institute. Lown evaluated more than 3,600 hospitals and Banner – University Medical Center South is one of only 54 hospitals nationwide to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all the top categories evaluated, ranking No. 24 overall in the nation.

Within Arizona, the Banner – University Medicine academic medical centers located in Tucson were recognized as the most socially responsible hospitals with Banner – University Medical Center South ranking No. 1 and Banner – University Medical Center Tucson ranking No. 2.

The Lown Institute, an independent health care think tank, measures and reports on the social responsibility of hospitals throughout the nation. The 2023-2024 Lown Index is the fourth annual and largest set of rankings to date and evaluated more than 50 measures, including community benefit, racial inclusivity and avoidance of overuse.