Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona Cancer Center: The National Cancer Institute has renewed the University of Arizona Cancer Center’s status as an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a corresponding support grant for a new five-year period. The University of Arizona Cancer Center is one of 53 Comprehensive Cancer Centers designated by the NCI and the only one in Arizona. Each NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center focuses its research, community engagement and outreach on a specific geographic area. The center serves a highly diverse population that is 50% non-Hispanic white, 39% Hispanic and 2.5% American Indian/Alaskan Native. The University of Arizona Cancer Center prioritizes five cancers of greatest concern to its area, including gastrointestinal cancer, genitourinary cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer and melanoma.

Inc. 5000: Five Tucson-area businesses have landed on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Pyx Health, which has developed a health-care software platform to address loneliness and isolation, ranked No. 1,160 with 559% growth.

Tylers Coffees, which markets acid-free coffees, ranked No. 2,074 with 288% growth.

Golden Sunshine, a swimming pool services company, ranked No. 2,090 with 287% growth.

Catalyst Connect, a business software company, ranked No. 2,388 with 244% growth.

OOROO Auto, which offers mobile repair services, a suite of auto care options through a subscription club and partners with companies to provide employee perks, ranked No. 3,596 with 143% growth.

Pima County Procurement Department: The Pima County Procurement Department has earned the 27th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award for 2022 from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.. This is the 18th consecutive year that the Procurement Department has won the award. The honor is given to public and nonprofit organizations to recognize innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity and leadership in the procurement function.