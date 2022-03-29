Canadian airline to launch winter nonstop flights from Tucson

Tucsonans will be able to catch a flight to Canada this winter when a low-cost airline based in Edmonton, Alberta, launches seasonal nonstop service to five cities from Tucson International Airport.

Flair Airlines, a fast-growing “ultra low-cost” carrier, plans to begin twice-weekly nonstop service in late November or early December to Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, as well as once-weekly service to Lethbridge, Alberta; Prince George, British Columbia; and Windsor, Ontario.

Reservations are now available and promotional fares start at $99 one-way, with add-on fees for premium seating, baggage check and other extras.

With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, including seasonal nonstop flights it launched last year from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton. Flair also flies to Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico from several Canadian cities.

Flair was attracted to Tucson as a sunny, warm destination to lure Canadian winter travelers, said Garth Lund, the airline’s chief commercial officer.