City of Tucson demolishes fast-food joint to widen road

There will be charbroiled Whoppers no more at the corner of Grant Road and Alvernon Way.

The midtown Tucson fast-food shop has been demolished to make way for the Grant Road Improvement Project.

Located (formerly) in the Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, it was bulldozed Thursday, Sept. 1.

Northgate is in negotiations with another national chain for a spot at the corner once the widening is complete.

This phase of the widening project is expected to begin next year.