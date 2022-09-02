 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City of Tucson demolishes fast-food joint to widen road

The  Burger King at Grant Road and Alvernon Way has been demolished to make way for the widening project.

 Courtesy of CBRE

There will be charbroiled Whoppers no more at the corner of Grant Road and Alvernon Way.

The midtown Tucson fast-food shop has been demolished to make way for the Grant Road Improvement Project.

Located (formerly) in the Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, it was bulldozed Thursday, Sept. 1.

Northgate is in negotiations with another national chain for a spot at the corner once the widening is complete.

This phase of the widening project is expected to begin next year.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Adorable moment shows child's reaction to meeting her newborn sister

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News