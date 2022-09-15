Comments sought on proposed Southwest Gas rate increase

Members of the public can weigh in on Southwest Gas Corp.’s pending request for an 11.6% rate increase at a public-comment session on Monday, Sept. 19.

The meeting, which will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or when the last commenter is heard, will be held in person at the Arizona Corporation Commission office, 1200 W. Washington St. in Phoenix.

To comment telephonically, participants can call 1-866-705-2554 and enter code 241497#.

Southwest Gas is seeking a $90.7 million annual increase in revenue with new rates that will boost the average monthly single-family residential bill by an estimated $5.12, or about 11.6%, to $49.40.

The average residential bill during winter months would increase by $7.68, or about 12.6%, according to the company, which serves more than a million customers in Arizona.

Southwest Gas’ rate request comes after regulators approved a 9.7% average rate increase for the company that went into effect in January 2021.

Consumer advocates have opposed the rate request and the state Residential Utility Consumer Office has recommended an annual bill increase of 5.7%.