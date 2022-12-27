Discount Tire plans new Arizona corporate headquarters

Discount Tire plans to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix, where it has acquired 35 acres of land.

The corporate campus, near Loop 101 and State Route 51, will house more than 1,100 employees, a news release from the Arizona Commerce Authority said.

The site was purchased at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona, the news release said.

Development of the more than 300,000-square-foot office building is expected to commence in phases, with the construction of infrastructure improvements beginning within 12 months, the news release said.

Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. Discount Tire has maintained its corporate headquarters in Arizona since 1970, according to the news release.

“Discount Tire is one of Arizona’s greatest business success stories,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “From Bruce Halle’s first stores in Phoenix more than 50 years ago to growing to be the nation’s premier tires and wheels retailer, Discount Tire has always done business while giving so much back to Arizona and our communities.”

“We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded," said Michael Zuieback, chairman at Discount Tire.

The future corporate campus will house Discount Tire’s headquarters and the offices of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, a provider of philanthropic resources to local communities across Arizona.

Discount Tire ranked as the No. 77 largest company on the “America’s Largest Private Companies” list in 2022 and has been named a top employer in Arizona multiple times.